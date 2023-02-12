ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tacos are one of the most popular dishes in the U.S., with Mexican restaurants in the country making upwards of $80 billion.

With so many different Mexican restaurants in Rockford, however, many residents might be struggling to find the perfect place to satisfy that craving.

Find a list below of where you can get some of the best tacos in Rockford, according to Yelp:

First opened in 2013, Lucha Cantina has always had the mission to “gather your favorite people around great food.” They want residents to enjoy fresh Mexican and Latin-inspired cuisine with the people that are most important in a person’s life. While the restaurant does have a wide selection of different tacos to choose from, different salads, entrees and sides ensure that there is something for everyone’s palate. David L. said in his Yelp review that Lucha Cantina has “excellent food, good beer on tap & nice servers. Am kinda picky about Mexican food, and the carnitas tacos were legit.”

For those looking to customize their perfect taco, Cantina Taco is the place to be. They offer a taco bar full of different proteins, cheeses, salsas and other toppings. They also offer boxed taco lunches and trays that would be perfect for a get together. In his review, Mitch J. said that “e love this spot!! A local gem that we seen all around Rockford at events but also love eating at the physical location as well. All their tacos are amazing”

Need to do some grocery shopping, but don’t necessarily want to do any cooking yourself? Supermercado Guanajuato has your back. Offering nice service and many goods, residents can get their shopping done while enjoying delicious tacos. In her review, Rachel E. said that “I love this place, this is the epitome of a hole in the wall. An amazing little Mexican place buried in a grocery store…I always get the tacos and they’re loaded and delicious.”

Residents looking to support local should look no further than Taqueria Azteca Express 1. Offering a wide range of Mexican delicacies from tacos to caldos, residents can get delicious food without having to break the bank. Deji T. said that the restaurant has “amazing, delicious traditional tasty Mexican food. Great customer service and nice dining area.”

When Chilangos claims to be authentic, they mean it. Residents will not find any menu options here that were not originally Mexico. Offering traditional dishes such as pechuga a la parrilla and chiles rellenos, eating their food can allow Rockford residents to escape for a little while and enjoy a different culture. While they do offer other classics like tacos and burritos, the other options on the menu cannot be beat. Royce R. said that “the food actually tastes like authentic Mexican food. Imagine that, in Rockford!…I had the El Pastor Tacos which were phenomenal! The tacos were overrunning with pork, pineapple, and other ingredients and the flavor was incredible. I’ve had authentic Mexican and Chilango’s is the real deal.”