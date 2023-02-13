ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whether ordering them for a football game or as a snack at the bar, chicken wings are a staple of American food.

With so many place in Rockford offering this saucy treat, residents might be a little overwhelmed in finding the best of the best.

Find a list below of some of the best wings in Rockford, according to Yelp:

Offering wings made to order, the food at “It’s A Wing Thing” does not hit the grill until customers order. With over 27 different sauces, from garlic parmesan to maple bacon and beyond, the restaurant has a flavor for every palate. If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try the extra hot Sauce Boss? If you aren’t feeling wings, they offer different sandwiches and seafood options. Steve T. said in his Yelp review that the restaurant has “very good wings as well as a nice menu variety. The owner is very friendly and made sure we were well satisfied.”

Born out of having to think outside of the box, Pomodoro owner Scott Frank created a ghost kitchen in the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic that focused on baking chicken wings instead of frying them. Low and behold, the different take on chicken wings became a hit. Offering many different sauces and rubs, as well as sandwiches and salads, “Baked Wings” has solidified itself as a delicious option to keep your eye on. Linda S. said that “it’s a good place to visit when you have a chicken wings craving.”

Since chicken wings are known to be a bar standard, why not enjoy a fresh, craft made beer along with it? Founded by Rockford natives Dustin Koch and Redd Sjostrom, residents can head in and enjoy delicious food that it authentically Rockford. From delicious wings to tasty burgers and entrees, Prairie Street is a great stop for a fun night on the town. Heyward T. said that “based on the three factors of cuisine, service, and atmosphere, the rating is five stars.”

What’s a fun time at a restaurant without a little ambiance? “Taver on Clark” aims to give residents the feel of a classic neighborhood. While their wings might be delicious, the restaurant has also been named as the “#1 Steakhouse” and #1 Pub” in the Rockford area by Tripadvisor. Kevin L. said that he “always enjoy going here! Everything is great here and I’ve never had any issues.”

Let’s be honest, would any “best wings” list be complete without one of the most popular wing restaurant in the country? If you’re looking to get you fill of delicious wings, look no further than “Wingstop.” Offering tons of different sauces and size options, the restaurant has kept wing lovers happy since they first opened in 1994. Their website even has a “Wing Calculator” to help you decide how many wings are the perfect amount. Sara H. said that “the food was good. Service was decent.”