ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least 16 tornadoes have been confirmed in northern Illinois so far following a deadly Friday night storm.

A 50-year-old man was killed when the roof of Belvidere’s Apollo Theater caved in during a heavy metal concert.

Throughout the Stateline area, trees were uprooted and fell, sometimes on adjacent property.

Who is Liable When a Tree Falls on a Neighbor’s Property?

According to the Chicago Tribune, if the damage to your property is due to natural causes, such as wind, lightning, or ice, there was no fault on the neighbor’s part and your homeowner’s insurance should cover the damage.

Your neighbor could be responsible for damages if he was trying to cut down a tree and it fell on your property, or if the tree was dying or diseased and the homeowner knew about it.