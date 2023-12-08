ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall marks 70 years in business selling Chevrolet, Buick, BMW, GMC, and Volkswagen vehicles in Rockford on Friday.

Lou Bachrodt, who passed away in 2007, was a WWII Air Force veteran who took his first job with a Chevrolet dealership in Boone, Iowa, and later became the youngest zone business manager at a General Motors company.

After becoming part owner of a Des Moines, Iowa dealership in 1949, he moved his family to Rockford in 1953 and took control of the GM dealership, becoming its owner in 1958.

In 1963, Bachrodt opened a dealership at Christina Street and Blackhawk Park Avenue and then moved to the current location, at 7070 Cherryvale N Blvd, next to CherryVale Mall, in 1980, which is now run by his granddaughter, Rachel, who also oversees the used car branch, Bachrodt on State, at 5695 E State Street.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 70 years of serving the Rockford community. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our valued customers. We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding automotive experiences for generations to come,” she said, marking the company’s milestone.

The company also operates Bachrodt Baraboo Motors, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. In Florida, several Chevrolet and Mazda dealerships bear the Lou Bachrodt name, in Coconut Creek and Pompano Beach, Florida.

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall will host an open house on Saturday, December 9th.