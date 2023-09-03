(WTVO) — Illinois has had its fair share of political giants.

From the state’s nickname of “The Land on Lincoln” or the more recent Barack Obama, presidents have called the state home for a long time.

However, none of them were born there.

Abraham Lincoln hailed from Kentucky while Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, according to POTUS. While the states with the most presidents are Virginia and Ohio at 8 and 7, respectively, Illinois has had only one president born there.

That would be Ronald Regan, the 40th President of the United States.

Regan was born in Tampico, Illinois, on Feb. 6, 1911. He moved around a lot while he was young, according to Britannica, but his family settled in Dixon in 1920.

The future president attended Eureka College, named after the town it was located in, graduating in 1932.

Regan moved away from Illinois after graduating to work as a sportscaster at Davenport’s WOC.