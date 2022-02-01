Whoopi Goldberg suspended for two weeks

(WTVO) — Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks due to her recent comments about the Holocaust.

The announcement came via a tweet from ABC News President Kim Godwin. She said: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Goldberg found herself in hot water on Monday when she said that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Goldberg’s comments prompted push-back from her co-hosts. Ana Navarro, another co-host on the show, interjected, saying, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and gypsies.”

“But these are two groups of white people,” Goldberg said. “But you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, because Black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg has been on The View since 2007.