ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials warned that the nation could be seeing high gas prices as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

So, how did the country really get here, and what does it mean to travel? Those seems to be the questions a lot of people are asking. One expert said that it is complicated.

Between post-pandemic life, the war in Ukraine and spring break season, he only has one way of summing it up.

“It’s like a perfect storm,” said Jeremy Groves, economics professor at Northern Illinois University.

Filling up the tank has become a chore for most stateline residents are dreading, as gas prices in the area have risen to more than $4.50. But how did prices get there? Groves explained.

“Maybe 30 or so percent is from the Ukrainian thing, but a lot of it is just people driving more and that’s pushing up that inflation price, and that then is going into the value of gasoline,” he said.

Groves said that the U.S. gets about 8% of its oil from Russia, while others depend on it.

“If you look at the EU numbers, a lot of the EU countries get large percentages to almost all their oil and natural gas,” Groves said.

The United States will have to meet that oil demand now that some of those countries have cut ties with Russia, according to Groves. But the question is, is the country ready?

“The short answer to that question is no…not for another six to nine months,” Groves said. “But, it’s going to take another six to nine months to do that and that’s assuming we can find people to actually work, and that’s another issue we have to concern ourselves with.”

While the price to drive is going up, one travel expert is not sure how it will impact flights.

“The answer is…it’s complicated,” said Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler.

However, Potter said that the short answer is “yes.”

“The bad news is that jet fuel prices are based on gas prices and that is the 2nd biggest cost for airlines, and airline executives have said recently that as the gas prices increase, they’re going to have to pass on that cost to consumers,” he said.

The good news though is that Groves thinks it will not stay like this for long.

“If it hits $5 it’s going to be in a few places and it won’t stay long,” he said.

Gas prices are usually cheaper in the beginning of the week, and can then inch up towards the weekend, according to GasBuddy.