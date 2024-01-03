OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators have determined the cause of a natural gas-like smell that was reported across northern Illinois on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office reported it was receiving numerous calls from around the county reporting the smell of natural gas.

The smell was also reported in Boone, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake Counties.

“We have had multiple reports of the smell of natural gas in the area. This appears to be a widespread issue across all of Belvidere and Nicor is investigating,” the Belvidere Fire Department said. “If you smell natural gas outside there is no need to call it in at this time. If you have a natural gas smell INSIDE your home or building please call 911.”

Nicor investigators later determined that the smell came from a “spillage” which drifted across the state from Iowa.

Police in Iowa’s Clinton County said the smell is believed to have originated with “maintenance equipment located in Cedar County, Iowa.”

“The odor that is being smelled is called Mercaptan, which gives a ‘rotten egg’ odor. Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical and doesn’t pose a risk to public safety,” the City of Marengo said.