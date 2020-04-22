Will cities be able to open pools by summer? Rochelle Park District says not likely

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to take a dip in the pool, it might be awhile. Memorial Day for many marks the beginning of summer and when local pools usually open. However, park district officials in Rochelle aren’t expecting to open right at the beginning of summer. They say opening up a pool during a pandemic simply isn’t a good idea.

Spring Lake Pool in Rochelle usually sees about 300 visitors on a typical summer day. But many people don’t see that kind of gathering happening anytime soon.

“Due to all the unknowns, and all the uncertainties of the COVID virus, we are electing to err on the side of caution for both our staff and our patrons,” explained Marianne Swanson, the Aquatics Director at the Flagg-Rochelle Park District.

Park officials say this Memorial Day will be the first that the pool doesn’t open. Without proper testing and personal protective equipment, it’s not worth the risk. While the closure means lifeguards will be out of jobs and a financial hit from eliminating pool pass sales, the park district will make use out of the extra time.

District officials plan on making landscape improvements, add baby pool amenities, and a splash pad paid for by a grant.

“It’ll be worth the wait in Rochelle. I think the people will be happy to see the new changes coming. We’ll make the best out of this situation, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” Swanson said.

As for the public swimming in Rockford, there has been no decision made yet. Park District leaders are waiting on more expertise from health officials.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

