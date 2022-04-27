ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cold weather is not only bothersome for those who are eager for the summer months. It can also cause problems for farmers.

Local growers are currently on schedule, but some farmers are eager to get into their fields, so they are pushing the envelop. One expert said that one growing season might be compared to another, but they will never be identical.

“The old saying is a farmer has 40 chances,” said Trevor Olson, crop specialist at Conserv FS. “A farmer will put in 40 crops in his lifetime and probably no two years are ever the same.”

Olson has been in the business for 20 years, which means that he has been around long enough to see how things operate. The forecast has lately been making it harder for farmers to get going.

“The colder temperatures has allowed us to get fertilizer out in the fields, focus on getting their nitrogen, potassium, along with phosphorus out in the fields in a timely matter,” Olson said. “We are just delaying the application of chemicals right now.”

However, farmers said that they have a few more weeks to spare before they will start getting worried. Soil temperatures are not quite where they should be yet, according to Olson.

Fifty degrees is ideal in order to plant corn and soybeans.

“The soil temperature map for the State of Illinois has got a location in Dekalb, Illinois and along with Freeport, Illinois,” Olson said. “Freeport is sitting around 44 degrees right now and Dekalb is about 47 degrees, so we’re right at the peak there.”

Olson said that last year, farmers were two weeks ahead of schedule, and that some growers in 2019 did not start until closer Memorial Day.

“It varies from year to year, but it just depends upon what mother nature wants to throw at us,” he said.

Another thing that could change within a year is inventory. Olson said that the agricultural businesses saw shortages just like every other industry over the past couple of years.

“In 2022, right now, we are sitting extremely well,” Olson said. “What happens in 2023, that might be a totally different scenario as things come into play.”

Yields for growers will drop roughly .3% on both soybeans and corn if planted after May 13, according to Olson. They will then lose about 1% of their yield per day on corn as Memorial Day approaches.