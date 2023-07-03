ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Let’s say you’re letting off fireworks at your house in Illinois and one of them explodes in your face.

Assuming you survive the incident and subsequent hospital recovery, you may be wondering: can I face criminal charges even if I didn’t hurt anyone besides myself?

The answer, of course, is yes: most fireworks are illegal in Illinois.

Illinois is one of only three states that do not allow some or all types of consumer fireworks, but that doesn’t stop thousands from driving across state lines to bring them back.

In Rockford, each firework set off could come with its own fine. The cost of the fine ranges from $50 all the way to $750, which depends on the severity and number of offenses.

M-80s and cherry bombs and certain other fireworks are banned at the federal level.

Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, but even the legal ones are risky. About a quarter of all emergency room visits are due to legal fireworks in the state.

Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees, and every year, 3,000 children get hurt by fireworks.

“Never light a firework in your hand,” said Dr. Ben Kemp, emergency department physician at OSF Healthcare. “Obviously, that can explode unexpectedly, quickly, and you can get blast injuries to the hand, or burns to the hand that an be very harmful. And also, burns to clothing. Clothing lights on fire, and then you get burns to other areas. Facial injuries too, so, a firework goes off in someone’s face, you can get injuries to the eye and the face that can be rather harmful, is something that we have to deal with.”

Last year, the Rockford Fire Department said it handled about 120 fireworks-related injuries. Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, but fire officials say even those that are legal, like sparklers, can hurt or start a fire.