SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the start of the school year just around the corner, parents in Illinois may be wondering if the sales tax holiday on school supplies will offer some financial relief this fall.

Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker lowered the state sales tax on supplies, clothing, and shoes by 5% for 10 days in August 2022.

However, the sales tax holiday was only approved for 2022 and will not be returning in 2023, according to an Illinois Department of Revenue spokesperson.

Illinois’ 6.25% sales tax was temporarily reduced to 1.25% on school supplies beginning August 1st, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, in an effort to give families relief from rising inflation and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the state also suspended the 1% sales tax on groceries and froze the motor vehicle tax in a further effort to provide relief to Illinois residents.

Those came to an end on July 1st, 2023.