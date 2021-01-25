Will Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino be approved this week?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board is set to meet this week to approve or deny a license for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino.

According to the board’s agenda for Wednesday’s 10 a.m. meeting, the Rockford casino’s license is one of the first items to be addressed.

The Illinois Gaming Board had a deadline to approved or deny the project by October 2020, but opted to delay the approval as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular meetings throughout the year.

If the license is approved, construction can begin at both the casino’s permanent location, on the former Clock Tower Resort property on E. State Street, and the temporary facility at Giovanni’s on N. Bell School Road.