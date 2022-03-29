ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The shocking slap at the Oscars has sparked a debate, with people taking sides for Will Smith or Chris Rock.

A stateline attorney said that not just social, but legal consequences as well, could lie ahead.

Tim Mahoney of “Mahoney and Mahoney Law” said that Smith’s actions do count as battery, because there was intent to cause harm, since Rock’s joke did not pose an imminent threat to the actor.

Mahoney said that no consequences could set a dangerous precedent.

“A comedian talking about making fun of somebody, that’s pretty much, you know, that’s Don Rickles’s entire career,” Mahoney said. “That’s pretty much everybody’s act. No, that’s not enough to say my blood boiled and give a physical response where I get to slap you across the face violently.”

Rock is not pressing charges, but Mahoney said that there is still a possibility because it is up to attorneys, not the victim, to file criminal charges.