ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Star Trek” fans, take note: Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, will appear in person at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center for a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Following a screening of the film on Sunday, October 15th at 7:30 p.m., Shatner will take the stage to share behind the scene stories and answer questions. VIP tickets will get ticketholders an opportunity to get a photo opportunity with Shatner.

Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk on the original 60s “Star Trek” series and seven feature films, and later won Emmys and a Golden Globe as his role as Denny Crain on “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” is widely regarded as the best of the feature films featuring the original series cast, and co-stars Ricardo Montalban, of TVs “Fantasy Island” as a despotic criminal pursuing Kirk and his crew as revenge for events chronicled on an earlier episode of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or at the Coronado box office.