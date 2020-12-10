Wilson ASPIRE to close at end of 2021 school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford school will close permanently. Tuesday night, the Rockford School Board voted 5-1 to shut down Wilson Aspire School at the end of the academic year.

There are 27 special education students currently enrolled at the school.

Students will either go back to their original school or go to a therapeutic setting if they need more support.

