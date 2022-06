ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday, June 14th is World Blood Day and the Rock River Valley Blood Center is offering gas cards to those who make a donation.

All donors on Tuesday will be entered into a drawing to receive a $25 gas card.

The blood center, with locations at 419 N. 6th Street and 3065 N. Perryville, says there is a critical need for blood donors.

While the need for blood usually increases in the summer months, donations decrease, according to officials.