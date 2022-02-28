ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford businesses were burglarized over the weekend. In both crimes, the front glass windows were smashed in and items were stolen.

The first happened on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W. Riverside Boulevard. Arriving officers found the front window smashed and a television missing.

The second happened Monday morning at 2:30 a.m., at Classy Boutique, at 300 N. Alpine Road. Police said the front window was shattered and a cash register was stolen.