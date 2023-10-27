ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re looking for a new furry companion, this weekend may be a good time.

Winnebago County Animal Services, at 4517 N Main Street, and Napelton Subaru are holding a special adoption event, part of “Subaru Loves Pets” month.

Friday and Saturday, select dogs are only $25 to adopt.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

CARE for Pets is also giving out goodies and toys for new pets.

WCAS says that with ongoing construction at its facilities, every empty kennel helps.

Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator Amber Pinnon said, “Every kennel that’s emptied out and a dog finds a home makes room for another pet in need, especially now we’re going through some construction and remodeling. So, we’re really hoping to lower our dog population considerably, because we need those kennels to kind of empty out. That way, we can move dogs over to other kennels while construction happens. So, it’s really important right now in the state that we’re in.”

