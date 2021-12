ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many Winnebago County COVID-19 testing sites were closed due to the holiday weekend.

U of I College of Medicine will not be doing the shield or saliva testing until they reopen on January 3, but residents can get vaccinated next week.

The Winnebago County Health Department will be doing COVID-19 and flu vaccines on Wednesday evening. Appointments are needed, and registrations can be found on the health department’s website.