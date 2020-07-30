Winnebago board members want changes in how chairman is selected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Board Members are hoping to change the way the chairman is chosen with a referendum on the November ballot.

Today, they filed a signature-filled petition with election officials.

Currently, the chairman is chosen from within the 20 sitting members of the board. Board members also have the ability to strip the Chairman of some powers by issuing ordinances.

The board members hope to pass a referendum which would make the chairman an elected official, defining his powers by state statutes.

“It allows us to have an elected executive that would govern the county that is also governed by state statute,” said Jean Crosby (R-16th Dist). “Right now, we are governed by county ordinance, and if we get an executive into the seat, then it’s governed by state statute and they can not take his powers away.”

The petition must be approved by a judge before it appears on the ballot.

