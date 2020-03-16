Winnebago, Boone, Beloit courts put cases on hold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Courthouses are lightening the caseload to help everyone stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boone and Winnebago Counties have hit pause on hearings for civil and family cases for the time being.

All civil cases will be given a new court date unless they’re considered emergency parenting or custody matters.

Some criminal and juvenile cases will also be rescheduled.

Other cases, like traffic court and for orders of protection, will go on as scheduled.

The City of Beloit is also putting court cases on hold. All municipal courts have been suspended for 60 days. There will be no in-court appearances, which will be rescheduled.

