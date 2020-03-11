Winnebago, Boone changing polling locations to protect seniors from coronavirus

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — On Tuesday, March 17th, people across Illinois will be heading to the polls, but concern about the spread of novel coronavirus has many counties changing voting locations to protect senior citizens, who are at highest risk for the disease.

Most everyone who has died from a COVID-19 infection has an underlying illness, and many of them are older adults.

“We’ve been, up to this time, very concerned about cybersecurity,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “Now, we’re concerned about a second ‘C’, the coronavirus.”

Worries about spreading the germs have prompted two local polling places at assisted living homes to be moved.

In Winnebago County, voters will go to the Winnebago Public Library instead of Prairie View Assisted Living.

In Boone County, Precinct 16 voters who would normally cast their vote at Heritage Woods Senior Living in Belvidere will now be routed to the Poplar Grove Airport instead.

“The elderly are one of our most vulnerable societies and we want to make sure that we take every step possible to ensure their safety and security, when it comes to elections,” Gummow said.

Gummow and Stacey Bixby, Rockford Board of Elections’ executive director, are also encouraging people to vote when less people are around, or by mail-in ballot.

“You can try to help mitigate some of the crowds by going mid-morning, mid-afternoon if you have that availability,” Gummow said.

Bixby added, “If people are concerned about going to their polling place on Election Day, I would definitely recommend that they early vote.”

Election officials say they’re making sure the polls are clean, because they want everyone to feel comfortable on primary day.

“We have hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes, and we wipe down the booths and the pens regularly, throughout the day,” Bixby said. “Same with the counter and the computers.”

Gummow said, “When it’s this close to the election time, we’re just trying to take proactive steps to help protect all the voters of Winnebago County.”

For those within the Rockford city limits, mail-in ballots can be obtained at the city’s Board of Elections website until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A list of early voting locations is also available.

