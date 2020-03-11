Winnebago changes polling place location to prevent spread of coronavirus

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, a voter fills out a ballot at a polling place at Lake Shore Elementary School, in Pasadena, Md. A new survey finds that more than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging in some states to that of a typical presidential year. The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey was released Thursday, June 27, 2019, by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Clerk announced Wednesday that it would be changing a polling place out of an assisted living home to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.

The polling place at Prairie View Assisted Living, at 500 East McNair Road, has been relocated to the Winnebago Public Library, at 210 N. Elida Street.

There are no cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, according to the health department. County Clerk Lori Gummow says the move is being made purely as a precaution.

“In anticipation of Tuesday’s General Primary Election, we are working to restrict outsiders from voting in skilled nursing facilities due to the potential exposure to elderly residents,” according to Gummow. “All the residents of our community are important and we’re doing everything in our power to ensure the Election continues while protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

Early voting for residents residing outside the City of Rockford, can cast their votes at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm Street, Rockford, today, through Friday March 13th, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14th, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 15th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Monday, March 16th, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In addition to downtown Rockford, residents residing outside the City of Rockford can also cast their votes at the Harlem Township Building, 819 Melbourne Ave., Machesney Park. Their hours are today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday March 14th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, March 16th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Election Day, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clerk Gummow suggests that voters heading to their polling place should try to arrive at off-peak times, such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.

