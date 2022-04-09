WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church held a now annual Easter related event on Saturday.

The Crossroads Community Church, 600 Highlands Dr., held its second annual “Easter Egg Drive-Thru” event. The turn out for the event was great, with over 100 vehicles taking part. Kids were given a basket full of different kinds of candy.

The organizers continued the event after starting it last year during COVID-19.

“It’s really our intention as a church, we do something that benefits and blesses our community,” said Community pastor Rich Sparling. “I know with last year with COVID, we put this on and it was a big hit, so we decided to try this again.”

Organizers with the church are hoping that even more people will take part in the event next year.