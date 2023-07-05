ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to reaching critical capacity, Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is lowering adoption fees for cats and dogs to “Empty the Shelter.”

Residents will be able to adopt a cat for $5, dogs for $10 and kittens for $25 from July 6-8. WCAS, 4517 N. Main St., said that these are “the most reduced fees ever.”

The decrease came in what the shelter is calling a “critical time,” as there are over 90 cats and 90 dogs currently in the building. It is the highest capacity that WCAS has seen all year, leading to the biggest “Empty the Shelter” event that WCAS has had.

“We’re hoping that this event not only alleviates our population challenges, but also allows these very deserving pets the opportunity to find their forever home,” said Amber Pinnon, adoption and volunteer program coordinator at WCAS. “If you’re interested in adopting and would like to make a difference in the life of a pet in need, now is the time.”

In order to adopt, residents must be at least 18 years old and show a state-issued photo ID. If they already have a pet, it must be current with rabies vaccination and county pet license and have little or no animal complaints on record.

Residents can find more information on the Winnebago County Animal Services website.