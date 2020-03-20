Winnebago Co. Board approves emergency declaration to help fight COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Counties across Illinois are declaring a disaster to receive federal and state funding in response to COVID-19.

The Winnebago County Board held a special meeting Thursday evening to extend the declaration Chairman Frank Haney had put into place.

With one case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, county leaders say these measures are critical.

“If there’s emergency purchases getting equipment things around dealing with this response in particular around the emergency operations, function of the county, or a nursing home needs something quickly we’re not caught in the process of normal purchasing process or waiting for board approval,” Haney said.

“It’s a tool for the emergency responders. It’s a tool for them to get supplies and react however necessary they have to,” District 8 board member, John Butitta said.

It’s a move most counties in the state will make, Haney explained. “I’m sure all 102 will have an emergency declaration.”

At Thursday’s meeting some board members called in rather than showing up in person, to respect the call for social distancing.

“Today we saw another step of restricting group size. We are going to respect the same rules we’re asking the community to respect,” Haney explained. “We have 20 people on our board and we’re asking slightly more than majority to stay home tonight, to call in, they will still be able to vote.”

Board member John Butitta was one who called in.

“I’m guessing that we’ll probably have to go through this process again,” he explained. “When we have health professionals at the local, state and national level suggesting that a number of people or less should get together, I think we should take it seriously.”

Board members are expecting to meet this way until further notice.

