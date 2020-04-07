Winnebago Co. Sheriff searching for missing endangered 94-year-old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Alert at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating Joseph J Clinton, who is a 94 year old white male. Clinton is 6 foot two inches and weighs 175 pounds.

Joseph has white hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen at 1611 Lilac Lane in Machesney Park at 07:03pm on April 6th. He was driving a white 2008 Mazda MZ5 hatchback with Illinois license plate 3658WW.

Mr. Clinton has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whearabouts of Joseph Clinton should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-639-4670. Or call 911.

