Winnebago Coroner Bill Hintz pleads not guilty to charges of fraud, stealing from the dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleaded Not Guilty in court on Wednesday to additional felony counts of theft and official misconduct for allegedly stealing property from the dead.

The Illinois Attorney General has accused Hintz of stealing $14,500 in cash belonging to deceased individuals, taking $2,500 from family members of the dead in exchange for county funded cremations, and Hintz and his wife were previously accused of stealing $15,818 in government funds.

Hintz has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, forgery and official misconduct.

