Winnebago County adds 107 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 107 positive cases of coronavirus on Friday.

There has now been 1,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 39 deaths so far. There have been 327 recoveries, according to data from the WCHD.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, The Atrium, Crimson Pointe, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Goldie B Floberg Center, Lincolnshire Place, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rock River Health Care, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus, St. Anne Ascension Living, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Van Matre and the Winnebgo County Jail have all reported cases.

In total, 26 people have died in congregate settings like those listed above, as well as 13 others.

According to WCHD data, the 20-29 age group is the most likely to have COVID-19 infections in Winnebago, with 303 confirmed cases. The 30-39 age group is the next highest at 265.

Deaths are highest in the 80+ age group, with the youngest fatality being in the 40-49 age group.

African-American and Latino residents have the highest rate of infection in the county, at 20% of the total cases; the Asian community has the lowest, at 2%. White (18%) and Latino (15%) round out the demos, while WCHD says the race-ethnicity of 45% of positive cases is “unknown.”

