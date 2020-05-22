Winnebago County adds 60 new coronavirus cases on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and added another nursing home to its “areas of concern.”

So far, 1,744 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 513 have recovered. The 20-29 age group continues to be the most heavily infected, according to WCHD data.

Fifty-two residents have died so far; 34 of those have been in congregate settings.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, The Atrium, Crimson Pointe, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Fairhaven Christian Retirment Center, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Goldie B Floberg Center, Highview in the Woodlands, Lincolnshire Place, Luther Center, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rock River Health Care, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus, St. Anne Ascension Living, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Van Matre and the Winnebgo County Jail have all reported cases.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

