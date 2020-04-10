Winnebago County adds 2 deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 9 cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total cases in the county to 93.

The WCHD also announced 2 additional deaths.

To date, there have been 7 fatalities from the disease in Winnebago County, and the health department is monitoring the Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor, two long care nursing homes, where some patients have tested positive and some of the deaths have occurred

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,465 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state within the last 24 hours, and 68 deaths.

