Winnebago County adds more COVID-19 mobile testing sites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced additional, free mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the county.

These drive-through and walk-up testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19.

Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26 – La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102 

Monday, July 27 – RHA – Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107 

Tuesday, July 28 – WCHA – Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave., Rockford, IL 61101 

Wednesday, July 29 – RHA – Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson, Rockford, IL 61103 

Thursday, July 30 – RHA – Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104 

Friday, July 31 – RHA – Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109 

Saturday, August 1 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103 

Sunday, August 2 – RHA – The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108 

The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days per week from 8 am to 4 pm and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will test Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

