ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced additional, free mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the county.
These drive-through and walk-up testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19.
Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26 – La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102
Monday, July 27 – RHA – Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107
Tuesday, July 28 – WCHA – Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave., Rockford, IL 61101
Wednesday, July 29 – RHA – Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson, Rockford, IL 61103
Thursday, July 30 – RHA – Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104
Friday, July 31 – RHA – Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109
Saturday, August 1 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103
Sunday, August 2 – RHA – The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108
The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days per week from 8 am to 4 pm and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will test Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Amazon hiring 500 workers for Beloit distribution warehouse
- Rockford man wanted for hit-and-run which injured juvenile last month
- Yelp says 60% of restaurants won’t reopen
- Winnebago County adds more COVID-19 mobile testing sites
- Wisconsin records more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!