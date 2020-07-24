Winnebago County adds more COVID-19 mobile testing sites

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced additional, free mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the county.

These drive-through and walk-up testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19.

Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26 – La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102

Monday, July 27 – RHA – Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107

Tuesday, July 28 – WCHA – Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave., Rockford, IL 61101

Wednesday, July 29 – RHA – Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson, Rockford, IL 61103

Thursday, July 30 – RHA – Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104

Friday, July 31 – RHA – Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109

Saturday, August 1 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103

Sunday, August 2 – RHA – The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108

The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days per week from 8 am to 4 pm and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will test Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

