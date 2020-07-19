Winnebago County adds more COVID-19 mobile testing sites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, there will be more COVID-19 testing sites across Winnebago County.
The Illinois Department of Health will provide the tests free of charge. Monday’s testing will be at the Winnebago County Housing Authority at D’Agnolo Garden Apartments, located at 806 Kocher Street in Rockton.
These are drive-up or walk-up sites. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for any Illinois resident.
