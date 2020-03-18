Winnebago County Animal Services asking for foster adoptions to keep population low

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services recommend adopting a foster pet if you need company while you’re stuck at home.

The shelter is looking for people to take animals out of their cages and into foster homes in order to keep the shelter’s population low, in case it is forced to close due to COVID-19.

Pets are also still available for adoption.

Winnebago County Animal Services has suspended non-emergency shelter intake.

Officers will still respond to calls where public or the animal’s safety are in jeopardy, but other non-emergency calls are being halted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories