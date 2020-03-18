Winnebago County Animal Services asking for foster adoptions to keep population low

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services recommend adopting a foster pet if you need company while you’re stuck at home.

The shelter is looking for people to take animals out of their cages and into foster homes in order to keep the shelter’s population low, in case it is forced to close due to COVID-19.

Pets are also still available for adoption.

Winnebago County Animal Services has suspended non-emergency shelter intake.

Officers will still respond to calls where public or the animal’s safety are in jeopardy, but other non-emergency calls are being halted.

