ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been looking to adopt a furry family member, this Saturday might be a good time.

Winnebago County Animal Services, at 4517 N Main Street, is holding a “Code Red” adoption event, lowering the adoption price for select dogs to $25.

WCAS says its kennels are at critical capacity, with nearly 70 dogs being housed.

Of those 70, 22 are ready to be adopted.

The event runs until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.