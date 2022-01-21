Winnebago County Animal Services lowering dog adoption fees this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Animal Services says it’s lowering fees this weekend to spur adoptions.

Adoption fees for certain dogs will cost $22, including spay or neutering, a microchip, and vaccinations.

Workers say the shelter has more dogs than cats available, which they say is rare.

“That lower adoption fee is great because then they can use that toward supplies, their first vet visit. So we had quite a few people come in and adopt, today, dogs that had been with us for a few weeks, since last month, and so dogs that were searching for a home and a fresh start for the new year,” said Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator Amber Pinnon.

Interested adopters are encouraged to have a pre-approved application before coming to the shelter, at 4517 N Main St.