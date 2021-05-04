Winnebago County Animal Services offering discounted adoptions for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve been on the fence about adding a furry friend to the family, this week might be the right time!

Winnebago County Animal Services hopes you will help “Empty the Shelters.” Wednesday-Saturday this week, adoption fees will be $25 for selected pets.

Animal advocates say the event is great for finding pets forever homes while making room for what they call the ‘summer rush.’

“We like to call it kind of the calm before the flood, calm before the storm, really this is a great opportunity for us to have room for the incoming animals that will come in as the weather gets warmer, as kitten season happens, as dogs are out loose more,” said Amber Pinnon.

Potential adopters must fill out a questionnaire. Click here for more details.