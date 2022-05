ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is calling a code red, as the shelter is at maximum capacity.

They have taken in nearly 30 new pets since Friday, 23 of them being dogs. That means that there are over 70 dogs in the building, some having to double up kennels.

WCAS is part of of “Empty the Shelters,” which started Monday and goes through Saturday. Adoption fees are just $25 for select dogs and cats. The Bissell Pet Foundation will pay the rest.