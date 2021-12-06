Winnebago County Animal Services wants to “Empty the Shelter”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal shelter is making it easier for people to add a furry friend to their family for the holidays.

Winnebago County Animal Services, 4517 N Main St, is hosting “Empty the Shelter” Tuesday through Saturday. It is part of the Bissell Foundation’s national “Holiday Hope” event, which is taking place nation wide.

They are offering discounted adoption fees. It is $25 for dogs, cats and kittens. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Administrators said that finding these pets forever homes means that other animals can get needed help.

“If we have cats and dogs and all of our cages are full, that means there’s other pets in our community that may not be able to get our help,” said Amber Pinnon of Winnebago County Animal Services. “Where as if, we empty those cages out, we get homes, we help pets that have been staying here at the shelter, then we can help other pets in need in Winnebago County.”

For families looking to adopt, Pinnon recommended one thing in particular before doing so.

“So, the main thing is just making sure you’re discussing things as a family,” Pinnon said. “And, so making sure that you have the bases covered.”

She said that includes planning for walks and making sure to have a crate or cage for dogs, and making sure to have adequate supplies and a plan for a litter box location for cats.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 p.m. to 3:30 Saturday.