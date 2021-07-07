Winnebago County Animal Shelter selling dogs and kittens for $25 this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Animal Shelters is hosting a major “Empty the Shelter” discount promotion this weekend.

The promotion, in collaboration with the Bissell Pet Foundation, offers dogs and kittens for just $25. Adult cats will be sold for $5.

One lucky kitten named Hazel found her forever home with a Stateline-area couple.

“She felt cuddly and playful and she had the prettiest green eyes, so I melted… It’s worthwhile, yes. This is my first time and it’s very enjoyable, you know you’re going to find something here,” said Diane Lewis.

The “Empty the Shelter” event runs through Saturday, July 10th, at the shelter, located at 4517 N Main St. Interested adopters must fill out a questionnaire in advance.