Winnebago County announces 23 new COVID-19 cases, another nursing home confirms infections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with Eastbank Center nursing home reporting cases of infection.

There have now been 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths, and 32 recoveries in the counties.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, the Goldie B. Floberg Center, Eastbank Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, the Rockford Rescue Mission, Van Matre Rehabilitiaton and the Winnebago County Jail are now places of concern to the WCHD.

