41 new cases in Winnebago County, jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Health Director, said there were 41 new cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, with ages ranging from 5 to 65.

Martell said 21 of those cases were discovered through the rapid testing sites which went into operation last week.

There have now been 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 14 people have died. Twenty-two people have recovered from the virus.

She also said that local hospitals are urging people not to delay emergency care or treatment.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said the Illinois Treasurer has increased small businesses loans by $500 million.

In an effort to illustrate how reliant residents are on one another to stay healthy, Haney said in 2016 he had a heart attack, and is a person with an underlying health condition, which makes him more susceptible to having severe complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Monday that 90 percent of people who have died from coronavirus in Illinois had underlying medical conditions.

Haney said when he went to a local gas station, one out of 10 people inside had a mask on, and the attendant coughed into their hand before giving him change.

An inmate at the Winnebago County Jail also tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

The man is in his 40’s and has been in custody for domestic battery charges and a parole violation since March. He was held in a single cell from the time he developed symptoms.

Sheriff Gary Caruana said the prisoner was booked on April 9th and showed no symptoms, and again showed no symptoms when tested on April 22nd. On April 23, he complained of a sore throat, and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26th.

The prisoner was in a pod with 27 inmates, all of whom are now being tested and monitored.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, the Goldie B. Floberg Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, the Rockford Rescue Mission, Van Matre Rehabilitiaton and the Winnebago County Jail are now places of concern to the WCHD.

