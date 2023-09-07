PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Board has denied a commercial solar farm in Pecatonica.

A company requested to operate the facility on a 47-acre lot on S. Conger Road. It was denied several times at zoning meetings over the last few weeks.

It was once again denied, 14-5, at Thursday night’s full board meeting. Jim Webster of the board said that there are several reasons for their vote, including neighbors’ objections.

“There’s other issues as well. Some were speaking about the fact of taking good, prime farmland out of production and so forth,” Webster said. “Some were concerned about environmental issues and things like that, so there’s been a number of reasons why it got denied. But, the fact of the matter stands that it really got denied in total, twice at one committee and twice before this board.”

A state law went into effect in January which states that board members no longer have the power to reject a wind or solar farm in unincorporate agricultural areas. The Winnebago County Board sent a letter to Springfield, urging lawmakers to put a moratorium on it.