ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Board Member Jaimie Salgado (D-District 12) has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped by police over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Salgado was stopped on Bauer Parkway and N. Main Street at 10:39 p.m. on Sunday. He was cited and released.

His next court appearance is on June 26th.

Salgado has a prior conviction of Reckless Driving in 2016.

Salgado is also the chairman of the Board’s Finance Committee.