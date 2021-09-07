Winnebago County Board members expected to take action against Coroner Bill Hintz

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Winnebago County Board members will consider taking action against Coroner William Hintz, who faces multiple felony theft and misconduct charges.

The Board is expected to pass a resolution calling on Hintz to step down from his position after recent accusations that he stole property from the dead, up to $14,000.

Members of the Winnebago County Board say, as an elected official, there is limited power as to what they can do to remove Hintz.

Last year, Hintz and his wife, Michelle, were charged with misusing the County’s credit card, with $15,818 of government funds stolen in the crime.

He is due back in court on September 22nd.