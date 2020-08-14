Winnebago County board members give the “ok” for tax abatements in certain zones

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — In an effort to entice businesses to Winnebago County, specifically the Rockford area, County Board Members approved a tax break for four enterprise zones.

“Zone one encompassed a lot of the West Side, Auburn street, Kishwaukee, Harrison Avenue. Up north a lot of those areas,” said District 15, Winnebago County Board Member, Burt Gerl. “Estwing Manufacturing fell inside of one of them, so it does give businesses tools to abate some of these taxes when they build or do anything inside these zones.”

North Bell School Road, Alpine and Linden Roads are a few areas that are included in the zones.

“These enterprise zones are going to boost businesses, help businesses thrive. Come in, fill some of these vacancies…I think it’s going to be helpful,” Gerl said.

Not every business will get the tax abatement. Companies that deal in logistics, learning and industrial needs will get help. Retail and residential developers won’t.

“Manufacturing, aerospace, logistics, these are going to be some of the new jobs that we can get into almost immediately and fill these voids of some of these shops that just aren’t going to come back,” he said. “We have to put ourselves in the market of regaining these jobs, getting people back to work.”

“If we lose a few tax dollars and we get that in return I think that’s a win,” Gerl said.

