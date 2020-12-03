Winnebago County CASA receives anonymous donation of $30K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County CASA, a group which helps children in the court system, says they received an anonymous donation of $30,000 on Tuesday.

The organization said a team member was checking the mailbox on “Giving Tuesday” when they discovered the donation.

CASA program director, Jillisa Bondurant, says the donation is even more helpful than normal, as the pandemic has impacted this year’s fundraising events.

“On average, one of our events may come in right around $30,000, or a little over. So, not only does it take the place of an event that we may have had this year, but… it’s very serendipitous how everything came together this week,” Bondurant said.

She added that the money will help to add a much needed part-time staffer to the team of court appointed special advocates.

