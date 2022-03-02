ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit that helps kids going through neglect and abuse cases added to its roster of advocates.

Winnebago County CASA held a swearing in ceremony on Wednesday evening. It is the 35th year for the court appointed special advocates. Program leaders said that volunteers help ensure children’s voices are heard and their needs are met in court.

CASA currently has about 120 volunteers that help over 300 kids.

“Right now, we have a lot kids in abuse and neglect court that don’t have advocates, and our goal is to have an advocate for every kid going through the system,” said John Papiernik, executive director of Winnebago County CASA. “So, seeing every one here today, you know, take that first step, it’s a great first step for us meeting our goals of, you know, having an advocate for every kid.”

More information on how to volunteer can be found on Winnebago County CASA’s website.