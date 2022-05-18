ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County CASA revealed their vision for the future.

The organization supports kids while they are in the court system dealing with neglect and abuse cases. CASA has a new executive director, John Papiernik. His goal is to significantly increase the number of those court appointed special advocates.

He said that they can only help a fraction of the children right now. The new vision is to train an additional 130 volunteers.

“We are hoping that this is going to act as a call for action for the community to kind of come together to help these,” Papiernik said.

CASA is funded purely by grants and donations. Those interested in becoming an advocate can apply on CASA’s website.